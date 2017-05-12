Up to 5 mln sqm of office space to be leased by end of 2019 – JLL

The prospects for the office property sector in Poland remain positive, with high demand and net absorption levels expected to continue to define the market situation in the coming years, according to a recent report by JLL. The Polish market has attracted many large international businesses in recent years, many of which will keep expanding in the near future. Also ongoing consolidation processes generate demand for new office space, the study said. “During the last three years, companies leased in total nearly four million sqm of space on the major office markets in Poland. Considering the strong development among firms, including those from the business services sector, we can expect the demand to hit a total of five million sqm in the next three years (2017-2019),” said Mateusz Polkowski, head of research and consulting at JLL Poland.