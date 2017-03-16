Up to 94% of Ukrainians want to return to work in Poland – report

Lionbridge to occupy all of Taifun offic... Lionbridge Poland, a company providing translation, online marketing, global content management and application testing solutions, has renewed and expanded its lease agreement in the Taifun office building in Warsaw. As a result of the agreement, the...

Nearly 67,000 sqm of office space leased... Demand for office space in Łódź amounted to 66,700 sqm in 2016, after reaching an all-time high of 70,000 sqm a year earlier, largely thanks to the impressive lease transaction for 24,000 sqm signed by mBank. The biggest lease agreements concluded l...

Robyg buys development land in Warsaw... Developer Robyg has signed a preliminary agreement to purchase land lots in Warsaw’s Wola district for PLN 31.5 million. The lot will allow the developer to build 600 apartments with total usable space of 32,000 sqm. This is the second lot the ...

PHN real estate with Q4 net loss WSE-listed, state-owned real estate devoloper Polski Holding Nieruchomości (PHN) had a PLN 13.4 million loss in Q4, up from PLN 16.6 million loss y/y. For the 2016, net profit stood at PLN 30.8 million, down from PLN 49.1 million the year before. Rev...