Up to 94% of Ukrainians want to return to work in Poland – report

As many as 94 percent of Ukrainian nationals who work in Poland wants to return here to continue working, the IPF Group report on Ukrainian workers in Poland said. Among them, 64 percent decided to work in Poland due to higher wages, 18 percent give lack of work in their home country as the reason…
