Ursus signs deal with Iranian company

February 21, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed tractor producer Ursus signed a memorandum of understanding with Iran Tractor Manufacturing Company on cooperation in use of tractor components, joint production of engines to markets both firms operate on and broad technological dialog, the company said in a market filing. “The memorandum stipulates that both sides will cooperate on use its components to…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts