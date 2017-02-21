Ursus signs deal with Iranian company

WSE-listed tractor producer Ursus signed a memorandum of understanding with Iran Tractor Manufacturing Company on cooperation in use of tractor components, joint production of engines to markets both firms operate on and broad technological dialog, the company said in a market filing. “The memorandum stipulates that both sides will cooperate on use its components to…
