Ursus to complete prototype electric car in October 

Ursus expects work on a prototype electric van to be completed in October this year, Vice President Monika Kośko announced on September 12. “We are currently working on a prototype car that will be built in October this year, and we are planning a city-wide delivery van with the ability to customize the loading frame,”…
