Ursus to complete prototype electric car in October 

September 12, 2017 Poland AM

Ursus expects work on a prototype electric van to be completed in October this year, Vice President Monika Kośko announced on September 12. “We are currently working on a prototype car that will be built in October this year, and we are planning a city-wide delivery van with the ability to customize the loading frame,”…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts