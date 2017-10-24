Ursus to deliver PLN 180 mln worth of electric buses in 2018

Polish automotive firm Ursus has PLN 180 million in orders for electric buses in 2018, Ursus CEO Karol Zarajczyk told PAP. “The orders we currently have for the production of electric buses have surpassed our expectations. Our company, which was little more than a start-up a year ago, has orders for nearly PLN 180 million…
Related Posts
-
Ursus with PLN 96 mln electronic bus dea...October 10, 2017
-
Ursus to complete prototype electric car...September 12, 2017
-
Ursus with Q2 lossSeptember 7, 2017
-
Ursus pens a $100 mln deal in Zambia...March 23, 2017