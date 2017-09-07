Ursus with Q2 loss

WSE-listed tractor producer Ursus, had PLN 0.44 million net loss in Q2, compared to PLN 0.31 million net profit the year before, while operating loss amounted to PLN 0.75 million, compared to PLN 1.01 million profit last year. Revenue from sales increased to PLN 141.09 million from PLN 138.3 million the year before. The H1…
