US-insurer with 5% stake in Pekao Bank

US insurance company Massachusetts Mutual Life has increased its stake in Bank Pekao to 5.35 percent making it the third biggest shareholder of the bank. The market filing did not specify how many stocks and when, the Massachusetts Mutual Life acquired, as listed companies in Poland are required to post new shareholder data when their…
Related Posts
-
PZU increases its share on the insurance...February 17, 2017
-
Bank Pekao with better than expected Q4 ...February 9, 2017
-
Poland won’t privatize state firms...February 6, 2017
-
PZU looking for potential takeover deals...February 2, 2017