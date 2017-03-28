V4 leaders sign the Warsaw Declaration on innovation

March 28, 2017 Poland AM

The leaders of Visegrad Group members – Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Czechia, signed the Warsaw Declaration on innovation in the CEE during the Innovation Summit held in Warsaw. “The declaration opens up a path to innovation, so that the CEE region can be competitive with the most innovative global economies,” Polish Deputy Minister of Development…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts