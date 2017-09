There were 122,033 vacancies in Poland in Q2, compared to 94,304 in the corresponding period last year, the Polish Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported.

The figure is 29.4 percent higher than in Q2 2015, in q/q terms it increased by 2.7 percent.

The number of liquidated vacancies was down 22.9 percent compared to Q1 and 11.6 percent less than in Q2 last year.

In H1, as many as 390,600 new jobs were created.