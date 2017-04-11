Vantage leaves WSE

Warsaw Stock Exchange has removed Vantage Development stock from its indices, after the company completed its buyout offer. Fedha, controlled by Vantage owner bought 15.1 million shares in the buyout offer out of 18.78 million (30.08 percent stake) it bid on. The initial price of PLN 3.25 was later raised to PLN 3.70. “Vantage company…
