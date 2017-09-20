Varso tower in Warsaw with WELL pre-certification

Image: HB Reavis

Developer HB Reavis has got its Varso skyscraper project in downtown Warsaw WELL Core & Shell-pre-certified. The company’s flagship scheme in Poland is the first building in Europe to have secured such pre-certification. The WELL Building Standard is a new certification system that focuses on the health and well-being of buildings’ users and which is now gaining in popularity among developers of prime office projects. HB Reavis also wants to WELL-certify its other future schemes in Poland, while Skanska Property Poland earlier this year announced its plans to secure such certification for its Spark office development in the Polish capital. The 230-meter Varso project is scheduled to be completed in 2020.