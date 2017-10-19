VAT gap could fall below 13%, level comparable with Germany, France and the UK – CASE

The VAT gap could fall below 13 percent in 2018, a level which is observed in countries such as Germany, France and the UK, according to a report prepared by the Center for Social and Economic Research (CASE). In 2017, the gap should drop below 17 percent. The forecast is contingent on whether the government…
Related Posts
-
PwC: VAT gap to drop to PLN 39 bln in 20...October 19, 2017
-
Poland plans to narrow VAT gap to 10.4% ...August 2, 2017
-
Poland increases tax revenue by over 20%...February 20, 2017
-
Government adopts draft VAT amendment – ...October 25, 2016