According to Deputy PM Mateusz Morawiecki, the revenue from VAT could reach 15 percent y/y growth. The budget bill assumes a 10.9 percent increase. “I can cautiously say that the revenues from VAT should exceed the previously assumed 10.9 percent. I think it’s a realistic scenario,” Morawiecki said.

At end-April, revenues from VAT grew by 33.8 percent y/y (PLN 14.4 billion).