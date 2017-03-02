Victoria Dom expands offer with 185 apartments

Developer Victoria Dom has introduced 185 apartments to its offer in an investment located in Warsaw’s Praga district. The project comprises two buildings with 1-5-room apartments featuring 25-72 sqm of space. Prices start at PLN 6,390 per sqm. The project is scheduled for completion in Q4 2018. Łucz-Bud is the general contractor of the scheme.
