Visegrad Group ‘won’t be blackmailed’ over EU migration policy

The leaders of Visegrad Group members – Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Czechia, said that they won’t be blackmailed by threats of blocking the EU funds if they don’t participate in the relocation of thousands of refugees from the Middle East. Claiming that such decision should be a sovereign one. Last week, European Commissioner for migration,…
Related Posts
-
V4 calls for bigger role of nations...March 2, 2017
-
CEE leaders to call for action against f...February 23, 2017
-
Waszczykowski: Poland ready for Lisbon T...September 9, 2016
-
Visegrad Group will present its stance o...September 7, 2016