Visegrad Group ‘won’t be blackmailed’ over EU migration policy

March 28, 2017 Poland AM

The leaders of Visegrad Group members – Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Czechia, said that they won’t be blackmailed by threats of blocking the EU funds if they don’t participate in the relocation of thousands of refugees from the Middle East. Claiming that such decision should be a sovereign one. Last week, European Commissioner for migration,…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts