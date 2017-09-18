Vistal Group creditors terminate loans, credit lines

September 18, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed steel construction producer Vistal had his credit lines terminated by several lenders, including state-owned BGK. On the day of the termination, Vistal has PLN 8.4 million in outstanding debt. Moreover, BGK suspended the company’s credit line. BGK joins other banks, including ING Bank Śląski and PKO BP which terminated loans or suspended Vistal’s credit…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts