Vistal Group creditors terminate loans, credit lines

WSE-listed steel construction producer Vistal had his credit lines terminated by several lenders, including state-owned BGK. On the day of the termination, Vistal has PLN 8.4 million in outstanding debt. Moreover, BGK suspended the company’s credit line. BGK joins other banks, including ING Bank Śląski and PKO BP which terminated loans or suspended Vistal’s credit…
Related Posts
-
BGK grants PLN 41.57 bln ‘de minimis’ gu...September 17, 2017
-
Tauron with PLN 400 mln hybrid financing...September 6, 2017
-
BGK grants PLN 40.95 bln ‘de minimis’ gu...August 13, 2017
-
BGK with a PLN 1 bln loan program for te...July 18, 2017