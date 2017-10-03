Vistal with PLN 107 mln Q2 loss

WSE-listed steel construction producer Vistal had a PLN 107.1 million consolidated net loss in Q2, down from PLN 7.69 million profit last year. EBIT loss amounted to PLN 126.2 million, compared to PLN 10.3 million profit a year earlier. Revenues were down to PLN 10.58 million compared to PLN 122.07 million last year. Consolidated sales…
