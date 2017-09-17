Vistula and Bytom sign merger plan

September 17, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed fashion retailers Vistula and Bytom signed a merger plan, both companies announced. According to it, the share parity has been set at 0.82, meaning that for every Bytom share, its shareholders would receive 0.82 Vistula share. “Under the deal conditions, 60,658,220 Vistula shares valued at PLN 0.2 apiece will be exchanged for 73,973,330 Bytom…

