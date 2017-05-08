Vistula, Bytom launch merger talks

WSE-listed fashion retailers Bytom and Vistula launched talks regarding possible merger, both companies confirmed in a separate market filings. “The negotiation process was launched on April 18. However, the management board would like to point out, that this fact doesn’t mean that both companies will merge, or that any actions regarding such activity has been…
