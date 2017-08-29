Vistula hopes to iron out Bytom merger details within 2 weeks

Fashion retailer Vistula said that it plans to complete the merger talks with its competitor Bytom within two weeks. Vistula plans to set the share parity in the pending merger at 0.82, meaning that for every Bytom share, its shareholders would receive 0.82 Vistula share. The negotiation process started back in April. Both companies are…
