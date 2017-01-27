Volkswagen in Poland looks to new heating project for technology transfer

January 27, 2017 Poland AM

According to Volkswagen Poznań (VWP), the company has started a unique project in Europe for heat recovery from industrial processes to satisfy the needs of urban heating, and could export the technology to other regions, according to the company. Currently, VWP’s foundry currently provides heat to as many as 30 nearby buildings, in both Poznań…

