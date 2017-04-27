Volkswagen to manufacture e-Crafter in Poland

Volkswagen confirmed its plans to manufacture its new e-Crafter electric utility vehicles at its Września factory. “At this stage of the project, the design of the vehicle will be finalized in Hannover. In the next stage, production will be transferred to Wrzeńia,” VW spokeswoman Dagmara Prystacka said. Września factory already manufactures, the standard, fuel-powered Crafter…
Related Posts
-
Volkswagen in Poland looks to new heatin...January 27, 2017
-
UOKiK to begin proceedings against Volks...January 19, 2017
-
Daimler and BMW announce plan to facilit...November 29, 2016
-
Volkswagen job cuts on the way – company...November 18, 2016