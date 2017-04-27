Volkswagen to manufacture e-Crafter in Poland

April 27, 2017 Poland AM

Volkswagen confirmed its plans to manufacture its new e-Crafter electric utility vehicles at its Września factory. “At this stage of the project, the design of the vehicle will be finalized in Hannover. In the next stage, production will be transferred to Wrzeńia,” VW spokeswoman Dagmara Prystacka said. Września factory already manufactures, the standard, fuel-powered Crafter…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts