Wages can differ by 30% depending on language proficiency – report

According to the study compiled by Sedlak & Sedlak HR consultancy, the average wage in Poland depends on which foreign language the employee knows and what level of proficiency they have. Workers with excellent English language skills can earn up to 30 percent more than the ones with intermediate skills. The median wage for professionals…
Related Posts
-
Employment and wages growth continues in...April 19, 2017
-
Employment and wages growth exceed 4% in...February 17, 2017
-
GUS: Wages increased by 3.8 percent sinc...January 31, 2017
-
GM to pay higher wages to Polish employe...January 3, 2017