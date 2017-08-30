Warimpex with new development plans in Kraków, Białystok

Image: Warimpex

Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed Austrian developer and investor Warimpex is planning a new office project in Kraków, which will be located near the existing Chopin hotel and comprise approximately 20,000 sqm of leasable space. Called Chopin Office, the scheme is expected to be completed in 2019. The company has also revealed it owns a plot of land in the center of Białystok in eastern Poland, on which a large phased, mixed-use investment including office, retail and hotel space could be developed. The site is attractive due to its close proximity to the main railway station in the city, said Christoph Salzer, a regional director at Warimpex. The company sees a growing development potential in Białystok as the road and railway connections with the city keep improving.

The developer is currently working on two office projects in Poland – Ogrodowa Office in Łódź and Mogilska Office in Kraków. The Łódź scheme is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of next year with Warimpex having signed preliminary lease agreements for 8,000 sqm of the combined 26,000 sqm of space available in the development. In Kraków, the developer has signed a letter of intent regarding the lease of approximately 60 percent of the 12,000 sqm of space offered in Mogilska Office. The project is expected to be completed in Q4 2018.