Warsaw agglomeration’s retail stock to grow by 150,000 sqm in 2018-2020

The volume of modern retail space in the Warsaw agglomeration, which currently amounts to 1.5 million sqm of GLA, is expected to grow by an additional 150,000 sqm in 2018-2020, according to a recent report by Colliers International. A number of the existing shopping centers are to be expanded – the mall in Janki will grow by a total of 20,000 sqm (in several phases, construction work on the project has just been launched), while the Galeria na Woli (formerly Fort Wola) shopping center in Warsaw will get an additional 12,000 sqm. New centers are being planned in Piaseczno, Legionowo, Łomianki, Nowa Iwiczna and Konstancin.