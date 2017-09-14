Warsaw Chopin Airport wants to ban night flights

Warsaw Chopin Airport is proposing to ban all takeoffs and landing between 23.30-5.30 in order to limit noise levels, the airport said. The ban, if implemented, would come into force on March 25, next year. “The proposed changes will definitely increase the comfort of the local residents’ sleep while preserving the capacity of our airport”…
