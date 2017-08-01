Warsaw marks anniversary of 1944 uprising

August 1, 2017 Poland AM

Warsaw saw a general halt in traffic at 5 pm on Tuesday, commemorating the hour “W,” – the time when the Warsaw Uprising started 73 years ago. Former insurgents, city and state officials and residents gathered at the Gloria Victis Monument at Warsaw’s Powązki Cemetery to paid tribute to the fallen. President Andrzej Duda emphasized…

