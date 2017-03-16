Warsaw ranks 6th in EMEA in investment intentions survey – CBRE

Investor activity in the EMEA region is expected to increase in 2017, according to a survey conducted by CBRE. As many as 85 percent of investors plan to spend as much as in 2016 on real estate purchases, while 41 percent is looking to spend more. London ranked first, as the most attractive market, followed by Berlin. Warsaw took the sixth place.

Poland as an investment destination ranked 7th, a one-spot drop compared to a year earlier. “Poland’s lower score is the result of the turbulence and uncertainty about the legal regulations, which could have economic effects. … 2017 will be a year of challenges and a test of our market’s liquidity. Looking at the high tenant activity in all the sectors, we can assume that our market will overcome this challenge,” said Daniel Bienias, managing director of CBRE in Poland.