Warsaw Spire wins in MIPIM Awards 2017 competition

Image: Ghelamco Poland

Developer Ghelamco Poland has received the main award in the prestigious MIPIM Awards competition held during the MIPIM international property fair in Cannes, France for its flagship Warsaw Spire office project in the Polish capital. The scheme, which was the only Polish development to have been nominated in this year’s edition of the competition, won in the Best Office & Business Development category, beating investments from London, Rome and Shenzhen. “MIPIM Awards 2017, which is the most important award on the property market, is the ultimate recognition of the work of Ghelamco Poland and of all the teams which helped us deliver the investment,” said Jeroen van der Toolen, managing director CEE, at Ghelamco. “The investment has redefined the image of Warsaw and has set entirely new standards in thinking about commercial construction,” he added. The Warsaw Spire complex, which includes the tallest office building in Poland, comprises a total of 109,000 sqm of office space and is currently 95 percent leased out.