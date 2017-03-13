Warsaw to show a strong presence at MIPIM fair in Cannes

Like in previous years, the City of Warsaw is going to showcase it municipal land offer and woo real estate investors at the MIPIM international property fair, which starts in Cannes, France on March 14. Warsaw City Hall will this year be welcoming visitors at an enlarged, 105 sqm stand where ten of its private partners – BBI Development, BZ WBK, the CMT Group, Mayland Real Estate, Ghelamco Poland, Golub GetHouse, HB Reavis Poland, Orange Polska, Skanska Property Poland and Vastint Poland – will also be touting their projects. The municipal authorities will be trying to find buyers for more than ten Warsaw plots in Cannes this year, the most attractive of which is arguably a site located on ul. E. Plater in the downtown of the city where a skyscraper scheme can be developed. A zoning plan for the area is currently being prepared and is expected to be ready within the next few months, said Warsaw Deputy Mayor Michał Olszewski.