Warsaw’s Westin Hotel sold

Skanska Commercial Development Europe has sold one of the most prominent landmarks on the Warsaw skyline, the five-star Westin Warsaw, to Qatari investor Al Sraiya Holding Group for €56 million.

The hotel, which has been one of the city’s most prestigious since it was erected in 2002, will be managed by Marriott International. It was the first transaction for Skanska in Poland that was associated with a hotel property, according to a press release.

“The Westin has over the years become a recognizable point on the Warsaw map of top class hotels. Thanks to our efforts we have managed to adapt the building and its functioning to high environmental standards, which translates into comfort for our guests. The investor has bought the brand, the high quality of the building and the services it offers,” said the Westin’s managing director Agata Skowrońska-Domańska in the press release. The hotel has 361 rooms and 1,000 sqm of renovated space, offering 13 rooms for business meetings.