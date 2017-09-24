Wasko wins PLN 2.3 bln tender with Nokia

WSE-listed IT company Wasko, along with Nokia filed the lowest PLN 2.26 billion net bid in the tender for installing a GSM-R network for the rail infrastructure operator PKP PLK. The system will be used for the wireless communications of the railway. The works on the project are set to be completed within 62 months….
