Record-breaking demand for warehouse spa... The amount of industrial space leased in Central and Eastern Europe (Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania) in 2016 was the largest ever recorded, totalling 5.7 million sqm. This represents a 25 percent increase over the preceding two...

Over 1.3 mln sqm of office space leased ... Demand for office space in 2016 amounted to 1.34 million sqm, the second best result in Polish market history, after a record-breaking 2015, as stated in a recent report by advisory firm JLL. “This slight decrease in demand was caused mainly by a low...

Platan mall in Zabrze to be extended The Platan shopping center in Zabrze is going to be extended and modernized later this year, with Rockcastle, the owner of the mall, planning to launch construction work on the project toward the end of Q2 or at the beginning of Q3. The company is no...

Poland’s real estate investment attracti... Poland’s real estate investment attractiveness has increased by 5 percent in 2016, with the total investment volume reaching €5.2 billion, according to Cushman & Wakefield. Relative to its size, Poland has been one of the most liquid European mar...