Waszczykowski meets with Tillerson, discusses visas and Smoleńsk

April 20, 2017 Poland AM

Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski discussed visas for Polish nationals during a meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Washington. “The introduction of the Visa Waiver Program would go a long way towards developing this economic cooperation,” Waszczykowski said. Polish foreign minister also asked his counterpart for “all forms of help” in its…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts