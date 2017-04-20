Waszczykowski meets with Tillerson, discusses visas and Smoleńsk

Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski discussed visas for Polish nationals during a meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Washington. “The introduction of the Visa Waiver Program would go a long way towards developing this economic cooperation,” Waszczykowski said. Polish foreign minister also asked his counterpart for “all forms of help” in its…
Related Posts
-
Tusk, Waszczykowski condemn suspected ch...April 5, 2017
-
Waszczykowski accuses EU of fraud. Later...March 27, 2017
-
Poland to ‘play rough’ with ...March 12, 2017
-
EC not happy with Poland over rule-of-la...February 22, 2017