Waszczykowski: Poland ready for ‘new opening’ with France

Polish Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski has said that Warsaw is ready for “a new opening” in relations with France following Emmanuel Macron’s victory in the presidential election in France. In a phone conversation with his newly appointed counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian, Waszczykowski said that “a constructive dialog between Poland and France is indispensable if solutions…
