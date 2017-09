Weco Travel, a company specializing in corporate travel, has moved to the Atrium Garden office building on Al. Jana Pawła II in Warsaw. The company is to occupy nearly 1,000 sqm of modern office space on the 7th floor of the scheme. Experts from JLL represented DEKA fund – the building’s owner – during negotiations on the lease agreement.

Atrium Garden is a modern office building that offers approximately 19,000 sqm of office space for lease on 15 floors.