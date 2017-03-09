Węglokoks won’t partake in the PGG-KHW merger – Tchórzewski

Coal trader Węglokoks, which has a 25 percent stake in mining group PGG, will not be an equity investor in the KHW-PGG merger, Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchórzewski said. “Weglokoks will not be an investor in this restructuring as it has tasks related to the restructuring of the steel-works segment,” Tchórzewski explained. According to KHW rescue…
