Welfare indicator down in October, due to food prices growth – BIEC

The welfare indicator, which reflects the economic standing of the Polish society, has decreased in October by 0.4 points compared to the September reading, marking the first drop in six months, the Bureau for Investment and Economic Cycles (BIEC) stated. “The current drop in the Welfare Indicator is mainly the product of the substantial price…
Related Posts
-
BIEC drops in SeptemberSeptember 28, 2017
-
BIEC: Economic sentiment grows again in ...August 28, 2017
-
BIEC: Economic sentiment grows again in ...July 27, 2017
-
BIEC: Economic sentiment grows by 2 pts...May 28, 2017