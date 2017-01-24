Whirlpool to concentrate on production of dryers with a new platform in Łódź

Łódź Whirlpool factory is to be the central location for their new production of tumble driers, the company informed. “Poland is a central part of the industrial plan for the Whirlpool Corporation for dryers in EMEA [Europe, Middle East and Africa]. Under this plan, the factory in Łódź would become the central location of the…
Related Posts
-
Appliances Market in Poland may rise in ...January 24, 2017
-
Łodz got Poland’s first electric t...December 27, 2016
-
Production of large appliances grew subs...December 15, 2016
-
Łódź making huge investments in highway ...November 9, 2016