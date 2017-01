The WIG20 fell by 1.56 percent to 2051.49 point at the close of trading on Monday. The Wig30 fell by 1.41 percent and amounted to 2,386.40 points.

WIG fell by 1.07 percent to 55,060.44 points. The MWIG40 fell by 0.36 percent and amounted to 4,627.92 points and WIGdiv fell by 0.83 percent to 1,105.69 points.

The highest turnover was recorded on the shares of: KGHM (PLN 137.6 million), PEKAO (PLN 108.3 million), PKN Orlen (PLN 46.9 million), PZU (PLN 39.7 million) and PKO BP (PLN 32.6 million).