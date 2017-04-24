Wind farms with 23% share in the energy mix

Last Saturday, wind farms had a 23 percent share in Poland’s energy mix, portal gramywzielone.pl said. This was the best result this year so far. Polish wind farms, which have 5.8 GW capacity, produced 99 GWh of energy. On the same day, throughout the EU, only four other countries had bigger shares of wind energy…
