Wizz Air sees large increase in business in Poland

January 9, 2017 Poland AM

Budget airline Wizz Air increased the number of passengers on its routes flying to and from Poland by 13 percent, y/y, the airline stated in a press release over the weekend. During 2016, Wizz transported just under 7 million passengers, on 146 international routes. In 2015 the airline had 5.8 million passengers on its routes…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts