Wizz Air sees large increase in business in Poland

Budget airline Wizz Air increased the number of passengers on its routes flying to and from Poland by 13 percent, y/y, the airline stated in a press release over the weekend. During 2016, Wizz transported just under 7 million passengers, on 146 international routes. In 2015 the airline had 5.8 million passengers on its routes…
