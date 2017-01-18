Wizz Air to introduce non-stop service from Silesia to Lviv

January 18, 2017 Poland AM

Budget airline Wizz Air will soon begin offering direct flights from the largest city in Poland’s Lower Silesia region, Wrocław, to the western Ukrainian hub of Lviv, the president of Wrocław’s International Airport said at a press conference on Wednesday. “Air travel will only take [approximately] half-an-hour and the trip [will be] much easier. We…

