Wizz Air to introduce non-stop service from Silesia to Lviv

Budget airline Wizz Air will soon begin offering direct flights from the largest city in Poland’s Lower Silesia region, Wrocław, to the western Ukrainian hub of Lviv, the president of Wrocław’s International Airport said at a press conference on Wednesday. “Air travel will only take [approximately] half-an-hour and the trip [will be] much easier. We…
Related Posts
-
Wizz Air sees large increase in business...January 9, 2017
-
Lufthansa strike ends, but starts again ...November 28, 2016
-
Lufthansa pilots’ strike continues...November 25, 2016
-
Lufthansa pilots’ strike affects many ro...November 23, 2016