Włodarczyk wins gold in London. Kopron with bronze.

August 7, 2017 Poland AM

World record holder in hammer throw Anita Włodarczyk retained the world championship at the London IAAF track and field World Championship. Włodarczyk, the dominating figure over the past half-decade with two Olympic titles, had her gold-medal throw of 77.90 meters on her penultimate attempt, extending her undefeated streak to 41 competitors. The result is a…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts