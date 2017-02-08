Women are not quitting jobs because of 500+ program – Rafalska

Minister of Family, Labour and Social Policy, Elżbieta Rafalska, said that according to ministry’s data, some 24-30,000 women have left their jobs because they started receiving money from the Family 500+ program. Which, as Rafalska claimed is an “insignificant number” taking into the account that some 2.8 million families benefit from the scheme. In the…
