Work Service with H1 loss due to one-offs

September 17, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed HR consultancy Work Service had a PLN 70.67 million net loss in H1, compared to PLN 8.01 million profit last year. The result was affected by several one-offs, as without them the company would have posted a PLN 6.98 million, the company said in its financial report. The one-offs included selling stakes in subsidiaries….

