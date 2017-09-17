Work Service with H1 loss due to one-offs

WSE-listed HR consultancy Work Service had a PLN 70.67 million net loss in H1, compared to PLN 8.01 million profit last year. The result was affected by several one-offs, as without them the company would have posted a PLN 6.98 million, the company said in its financial report. The one-offs included selling stakes in subsidiaries….
Related Posts
-
Over 50% of companies have trouble findi...August 23, 2017
-
Work Service to buy remaining stake in P...July 6, 2017
-
Work Service sells two subsidiaries for ...July 3, 2017
-
Report: 84% of Poles don’t plan to move ...May 17, 2017