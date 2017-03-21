Work Service with several foreign acquisitions on the horizon

Exact Systems, a subsidiary of WSE-listed Work Service has signed term sheet addendum regarding acquiring shares in outsourcing companies in France, Romania, Morocco and Turkey, the company said in a market filing.The preliminary takeover deals are expected to be signed by May 31. Exact plans to buy 51 percent stake in the French company and…
Related Posts
-
Work Service buys major Hungarian employ...December 13, 2016
-
Polish workers still seeking employment ...November 21, 2016
-
Work Service report: fewer Poles want to...November 8, 2016
-
Work Service: Over 2/3 of construction f...July 14, 2016