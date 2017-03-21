Work Service with several foreign acquisitions on the horizon

March 21, 2017 Poland AM

Exact Systems, a subsidiary of WSE-listed Work Service has signed term sheet addendum regarding acquiring shares in outsourcing companies in France, Romania, Morocco and Turkey, the company said in a market filing.The preliminary takeover deals are expected to be signed by May 31. Exact plans to buy 51 percent stake in the French company and…

This content is for Silver 6 months, Gold 1 Year and Bronze 2 weeks members only.
Log In Buy Subscription
Pin It

Related Posts