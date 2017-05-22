World Bank to buy €137 million worth of BZ WBK’s green bonds

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, will invest €137 million in subordinated green bonds issued by Bank Zachodni WBK to help it to finance climate-related projects, IFC said in a statement. This is the first green bond issue by a Polish commercial bank. Poland’s government issued green bonds, as the first nation in…
