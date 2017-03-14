WP profit up. Hopes to match e-commerce revenue with ad sales

WSE-listed media group and operator of the wp.pl portal, Wirtualna Polska had PLN 53.76 million consolidated net profit in 2016 up from PLN 4.33 million in 2015, the company said in a market filing. Revenues were at PLN 415 million, up from PLN 325 million the year before. EBIDTA was at PLN 132.16 million vs….
