WP Q2 profit grows

August 29, 2017 Poland AM

WSE-listed media group and operator of the wp.pl portal, Wirtualna Polska had PLN 13.8 million consolidated net profit in Q2 up from PLN 12.81 million last year, the company said in a market filing. Revenues were at PLN 110.88 million, up from PLN 100.77 million the year before. EBIDTA was at PLN 34.5million, up by 6.6 percent…

